Qatargas delivers first Q-Flex LNG cargo to Adriatic terminal in Italy

Qatargas Operating Company Limited (Qatargas) announced today the delivery of the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a Q-Flex LNG carrier to the Adriatic LNG receiving terminal in Italy.

The cargo aboard the Qatargas-chartered LNG vessel, ‘Tembek,’ was loaded at Ras Laffan on 9th June 2020 and delivered to the Adriatic LNG terminal on 21st June 2020. This is the first cargo discharge operation by Qatargas to this LNG terminal involving a Q-Flex LNG carrier

The Adriatic LNG terminal is located 14 kilometers offshore of Porto Levante in the northern Adriatic near Rovigo, Italy. It is the world’s first offshore gravity-based LNG regasification terminal. The terminal is operated by ExxonMobil (70%), Qatar Terminal Ltd. (23%), a subsidiary of Qatar Petroleum, and Snam (7%). The terminal is connected to the Italian national distribution network through integrated pipelines.

The terminal has a regasification capacity of 8 billion cubic metres of LNG per year (equal to half the total Italian LNG import capacity) and it currently supplies over 10% of the country’s natural gas requirements.

Source: Qatargas