Rosneft says oil price may reach $120/bbl in H2 2022 – TASS

in Oil & Companies News 18/11/2021

Oil prices may rise to $120 per barrel in the second half of 2022, a senior manager at Russian energy giant Rosneft said on Tuesday, according to a report by the TASS news agency.

Oil prices are currently above $80 per barrel, supported by the prospect of tight inventories across the globe, although gains were capped by forecasts for rising global production and concerns over fresh coronavirus cases in Europe.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Vladimir Soldatkin)

