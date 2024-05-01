Seminar “SHIPPING CASES ROUND-UP: HOT OFF THE PRESS” Hosted by WFW and organized with joined forces of WFW, HMC & QMUL

Watson, Farley & Williams, Hellenic Management Centre and Queen Mary University of London joined their forces and organized a Seminar on recent developments of shipping law cases on Tuesday, 23 April 2024 at Piraeus Marine Club.

The distinguished speakers brought their unique perspective on the recent developments of shipping cases. Mr Aris Moschopoulos, Partner, Watson Farley & Williams, Ms Ioanna Gavriiloglou, Senior Associate, Watson, Farley & Williams, shared their expertise on the topic and, together with renowned academics from Queen Mary University of London, Professor Miriam Goldby and Dr Filip Saranovic, engaged in an interactive discussion.

The event was hosted by Watson, Farley & Williams and was well attended by shipping professionals covering all sectors of the industry. Following the Seminar, the attendees had the opportunity to interact and network in a warm and cordial atmosphere during the cocktail reception.

This collaborative endeavor proved to be an invaluable platform for participants to enhance skills, expand networks and stay at the forefront of their fields.

Following the paradigm of Watson Farley & Williams, Hellenic Management Center and Queen Mary University of London industry leaders can be pioneers in joining forces with educational providers and facilitate open discussions and gatherings.

Source: Piraeus Marine Club