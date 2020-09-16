Shanghai Shipping Company to save thousands of tons of fuel annually thanks to ABB Ability™ solution

ABB is to install its state-of-the-art engine diagnostics software ABB Ability™ Tekomar XPERT on 12 bulk carriers operated by Shanghai Ming Wah Shipping Co (Shang Ming Wah).

The fleetwide deployment follows a trial on two ships which started in February 2019 and an initial order covering four vessels in June 2019. The order for the remaining eight vessels was received in July this year.

Under the initial order, ABB Ability™ Tekomar XPERT helped Shang Ming Wah save 0.62 tons of fuel per day on each of the four ships. One vessel, with a MAN B&W 6S42MC main engine, recorded a fuel saving of 4.3g/kWh, highlighting the significant fuel consumption advantages the software can bring to high-powered engines in particular. The lower fuel use will lead to a dramatic improvement in environmental performance, reducing fleetwide CO2 emissions by an anticipated 5,800 tons a year.

Chen Qiuhua, General Manager, Shanghai Ming Wah Ship Management Center, said: “With changing market conditions, Shanghai Ming Wah is embracing digital technologies while improving management efficiency, which will enable us to retain our full strength and market competitiveness. ABB is our trusted partner and the Tekomar XPERT digital solution helps our fleet optimize operations while creating a better experience for our customers.”

Tekomar XPERT analyses turbocharger and engine performance to provide pre-emptive warnings and recommendations which can prevent engine failures. In one notable example, Tekomar XPERT helped Shanghai Ming Wah detect high cylinder pressure in one engine. High pressures increase the mechanical load on cylinder components and can lead to operational hazards.

Xu Gang, Head of Services for ABB Turbocharging in China, said: “In an increasingly digital world, we continue to seek technological innovations to provide customers with more advanced solutions such as Tekomar XPERT. ABB Turbocharging and Shanghai Ming Wah have established a good foundation through many years of cooperation, and this agreement has further strengthened our collaboration.”

Tekomar XPERT empowers ship owners and operators with key engine indicators provided via intuitive dashboards, allowing them to monitor, optimize and benchmark engine performance while preventing engine problems. It runs on any engine, regardless of type or age and is built on ABB’s Ability™ platform with the highest standards of cyber security.

Source: ABB