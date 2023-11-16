UKSA enhances maritime training for students with new state of the art TRANSAS simulator suite

UKSA is enhancing training for its maritime students with the addition of a new state of the art TRANSAS simulator suite, giving students the opportunity to perform training exercises in various parts of the world across a range of vessel types.

The TRANSAS simulator uses sophisticated software which simulates real life scenarios, all from the safety of a shoreside training unit. This helps prepare future officers and masters for dangerous and challenging situations that they could be presented with whilst keeping watch on the bridge of a superyacht or commercial vessel.

The cutting-edge technology, which has been operational for a month at UKSA’s Cowes headquarters, uses an industry-leading package which is tailored to the specific requirements of UKSA’s training programmes and is for students undertaking Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) courses. In order to obtain certificates of competency for both Officer of the Watch (Yachts <3000GT)) and Master (Yachts less than 500gt/3000gt) students can make full use of the simulator for their navigation courses as well as the Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) courses.

Chris Frisby, director of training and operations at UKSA said: “It’s fantastic that we are able to offer our students the very latest technology with the TRANSAS suite as part of their training. The feedback from students has been great and returning students have even commented on how impressive the new system is.”

Ross Kennedy, senior MCA instructor at UKSA said: “This simulator gives us as instructors and lecturers the ability to build and run flexible, interesting and meaningful training exercises in which the key areas of navigation, instruments, bridge procedures and bridge resource management teamed with the human element can be taught to a high standard. We’ve currently got ten training stations which include a full mission bridge.”

UKSA worked with Wartsila to develop the package for the simulator which has been tailored to UKSA’s exact needs including various locations around the world, types of vessels and navigation instruments.

Students currently on accredited MCA courses are able to access the TRANSAS suite, these include OOW Navigation and Radar, Master Navigation, and Radar and ECDIS.

As part of the all-inclusive programme with UKSA, this includes premium accommodation options within a full board campus, ensuring students do not have to worry about organising meals and have full use of the many facilities on site.

Students get to study at the dedicated MCA training centre and are taught by a team of highly skilled instructors compiled of industry experts from the Royal Navy, Merchant Navy and Superyacht sectors enabling students full access to their expertise while they study. Students also get access to specialised classrooms, facilities and resources during the evenings and weekends to bolster their learning.

Source: UKSA