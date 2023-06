Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, June 13 2023

Bulkers: Capesize values have softened, other subtypes have remained stable

Capesize BC Herun Zhoushan (181,100 DWT, Sep 2017, SWS) sold to Undisclosed for USD 41.50 mil, VV Value USD 43.77 mil – BWTS

Capesize BC Atlantic Tiger (180,200 DWT, Sep 2006, Imabari) sold to Undisclosed for USD 16.65 mil, VV Value USD 17.58 mil

Supramax BC Nord Treasure (55,900 DWT, Jul 2014, Mitsui Tamano) sold to Undisclosed for USD 21.50 mil, VV Value USD 21.84 mil – BWTS

Handy BC Seastar Endurance (33,500 DWT, Sep 2011, Zhejiang Shipbuilding) sold to unknown European buyers for USD 11.75 mil, VV Value USD 11.87 mil

Tankers: Tanker values have remained stable

LR1 TNKR (Product) Golden Shiner (75,000 DWT, Mar 2007, Onomichi Dockyard) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 25.00 mil, VV Value 25.11 mil

Containers: Handy values have softened, other subtypes have remained stable

No notable sales this week.