Asia Fuel Oil-HSFO cash discount widens on amply supplied market
Cash discounts for high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) widened in Asia on Tuesday as the region remains well supplied, with spot offers for the 380-cst grade sliding compared to the previous day.
The Singapore cash differential softened to a discount of $5.88 a metric ton, while refining margins dipped to discounts of about $13.50 a barrel.
Fuel oil supplies from the Middle East to Asia breached 2 million tons in February, firming from January levels which were at about 1.5 million tons, based on LSEG ship-tracking data.
Meanwhile, price benchmarks for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) were little changed in the absence of fresh drivers.
In tenders, South Korea’s S-Oil offered 20,000 tons of slurry for loading in early March, closing on Wednesday.
There was a recent fire at the refinery, though this had limited impact on refined product markets, said sources.
OTHER NEWS
– Oil prices on Tuesday mostly held onto gains made a day earlier amid attacks on shipping in the Red Sea that have exacerbated supply worries.
– A bottleneck of vessels waiting to load crude and fuel in Venezuela has increased in recent weeks as state-run oil firm PDVSA struggles to deliver cargoes on time, according to people familiar with the matter, documents and shipping data.
– Mexican state energy company Pemex upped production in its six domestic refineries by double-digit rates in January, its latest data showed, although this also yielded high levels of dirty fuel oil.
– Russia on Tuesday announced a six-month ban on gasoline exports from March 1 to compensate for rising demand from consumers and farmers and to allow for planned maintenance of refineries.
WINDOW TRADES O/AS
– 180-cst HSFO: No trade
– 380-cst HSFO: No trade
– 0.5% VLSFO: No trade
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)