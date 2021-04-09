Equimar implements SERTICA software remotely during COVID-19 pandemic

We all need to adapt to this new world and implementing a fleet management system is no exception. Therefore, all onsite sales meetings, project meetings and training with Equimar have been conducted remotely during the pandemic.

Mexican Equimar signed contract for SERTICA a year ago and decided to implement the system during the pandemic even though it meant that all contact with the SERTICA-Team would be on a distance. Today, the Mexican tugboat company has completed the implementation successfully with remote support from the offices in Chile and the SERTICA headquarters in Denmark.

Lars Riisberg, CEO at Logimatic Solutions tells, “No doubt that the COVID-19 is affecting every aspect of our personal and professional lives, but we have managed to shift to remote working in the maritime industry and our cooperation with Equimar is a perfect example of this.”

Carlos Raúl Gutiérrez Campos, Technical Superintendent at Equimar continues, “Despite the pandemic, we have experienced a successful implementation due to the fact that we have had a very close and continuous dialogue with the SERTICA-Team, which has resulted in mutual trust and confidence.”

The SERTICA-Team and Equimar have never met each other face-to-face, but the implementation has been possible through daily contact on the phone with the local representative and online meetings with the Project Manager in Denmark.

Palle Kaastrup, Project Manager at Logimatic tells, “Before the pandemic, we also had the option of online meetings and remote implementation, but it seems as if the pandemic has made online meetings more acceptable – virtual meetings have become the new normal.”

Lars Riisberg, CEO at Logimatic Solutions continues, “I believe the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to affect the way we work and travel– even after the pandemic. On a positive note, we have saved costs on travel expenses due to the many virtual meetings and working from home has resulted in an increased flexibility. Employees work at all hours, which means that we eliminate the time difference with clients in other time zones.”

Carlos Raúl Gutiérrez Campos, Technical Superintendent at Equimar agrees and adds, “It seems as if the lines between personal and work life have become blurred with the pandemic. I can practically talk to the SERTICA-Team during all hours of the day and night – and even when they are on vacation.”

Pablo Grez, Regional Manager in LATAM at Logimatic tells, “In some ways, working remote on this project has actually reduced the distance between us and it has truly been a team effort across nationalities.”

Lars Riisberg, CEO at Logimatic Solutions is optimistic about the future and concludes, “We have of course been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we have been able to adapt. We still succeed in growing and implementing our SERTICA solution to shipping companies all over the world – the process has only changed from onsite to online.”

