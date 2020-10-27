EU Commission says both sides engaging ‘intensively’ to reach Brexit deal

The European Union and Britain are engaging intensively to clinch a deal on their future relationship, before a transition period ends on Dec. 31, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

“Both sides are engaging intensively to reach a deal,” a Commission spokesman told a regular press briefing, without commenting on the ongoing negotiations.

The two sides are meeting in London for negotiations until Wednesday, after which the talks will continue in Brussels, the Commission said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kate Abnett)