Highly anticipated hybrid electric superyacht launched by luxury sailing yacht builder

Danfoss Editron has provided the electrical power equipment and control for Baltic Yachts’ Baltic 142 Canova superyacht. The yacht, which is one of the most technologically-advanced, high-performance sailing superyachts ever developed, has been delivered to its owner and can carry up to eight guests in four cabins.

The 142ft long sailing yacht, specifically designed for fast and comfortable long-distance cruising, is one of the most ambitious projects Baltic Yachts has ever carried out. Baltic 142 Canova features an innovative dynamic stability system, which employs a 9m sliding foil that can extend by a further 6.5m leeward. While this type of system has proved to be highly effective on smaller yachts, this is the first time it will be employed on a superyacht.

Danfoss Editron has provided the DC distribution-based electrical power equipment and control for the two diesel engines on board the yacht, including two generators, a 420kW power take-off/power take-in propulsion motor and 16 inverters. The company has also delivered electric drivetrains for the yacht’s electric winches. Danfoss Editron has also supplied two DC/DC battery converters, which communicate with and control Baltic 142 Canova’s lithium-ion battery systems.

Jussi Paakkunainen, Marine Systems Technical Manager at Danfoss Editron, said:

“Our EDITRON system is a perfect match for applications that require flexible installation possibilities, as the equipment is small and lightweight without sacrificing reliability or efficiency. Our project team has succeeded in fulfilling both Baltic Yachts and the owner’s requirements, being flexible to design changes to deliver the most optimal solution for the superyacht.”

Kim Kolam, Manager of Baltic Yacht’s electrical department, added:

“Baltic Yachts builds luxury sailing yachts with a technological and innovative twist. Delivering a diesel-battery hybrid superyacht in a lightweight sailing boat design with a lack of space was a tough challenge, which is why we had to optimise every detail to achieve a small enough footprint and weight. As well as the size and weight benefits, Danfoss Editron’s DC-link technology also meant that lighter cabling and less power conversion equipment was required when compared to traditional AC distribution systems.”

Source: Danfoss