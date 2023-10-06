Japan’s 1st LNG-fueled Ferries, MOL Group’s ‘Sunflower Kurenai’ and ‘Sunflower Murasaki,’ Win Good Design Award 2023

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that Japan’s first LNG-fueled ferries, the “Sunflower Kurenai” and “Sunflower Murasaki” (Note 1), operated by MOL Group Company MOL Sunflower Ltd. (President: & CEO: Hirotoshi Ushioku; Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo), received the Good Design Award (Note 2) 2023, from the Japan Industrial Design Promotion Organization (JDP). This is the first time in 33 years that long-distance ferries have received this award.

In selecting the ferries for the award, the judges gave it high marks, noting that, “With the recent emergence of various problems in truck logistics, the modal shift is an urgent issue. However, diesel engines are the main source of power for vessels as well, and environmental measures are required. Against this situation, these vessels are the first LNG-fueled ferries in Japan. They are expected to protect the environment of the navigation areas as well as the ports. While reflecting more than 100 years of history in the naming and tailoring of the vessels’ interior, we also appreciated the skillful incorporation of updates in line with the times, such as the use of QR codes to provide information(Note 3) and the terminals incorporating universal design.”

The Good Design Award 2023 will help the MOL Group’s ferry business accelerate the popularity of its “Casual Cruise Concept”(Note 4). The group will contribute to improving the wellbeing of customers by offering a comfortable cruise experience that allows them to feel “bonding,” “peace of mind,” and “confidence” with their family, friends, pets, colleagues, acquaintances, and others along for the trip.

MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues

MOL Group identifies “Sustainability Issues” (Materiality) as our key issues for sustainable growth with society through realization of the Group Vision.

We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of “Safety & Value -Provide added value through safe transportation and our social infrastructure business-“, “Environment -Conservation for Marine and global environment-“, “Human & Community -Contributing to the growth and development of people and communities-“and “Innovation -Innovation for development in marine technology-“.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines