MOL Signs LNG Carrier Charter Contract for Sakhalin II Project

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that it signed a charter contract with Sakhalin Energy LLC for the LNG carrier Grand Mereya through a subsidiary company 60% owned by MOL on October 4, 2022. The vessel has been transporting LNG from the project under a long-term charter contract with Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Limited, the former operator of the project, but the contract has now been newly made with Sakhalin Energy LLC and the vessel will continue the same transport services.

MOL is active in various social infrastructure businesses, centering on ocean shipping, aiming to support the lives of people around the world and opening the way to a prosperous future. MOL will continue the service and provide stable transport of LNG to importing countries including Japan.

MOL complies with the sanctions imposed by the international community and responds appropriately while continuing to consult with various parties, including the Japanese government and project partners.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd