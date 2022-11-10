Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. – Unaudited Interim Condensed Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month Period of 2022

Recent News

  

in Hellenic Shipping News 10/11/2022

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. reported unaudited interim condensed results for the third quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2022.

Q3 2022 Highlights:

  • Time charter equivalent (“TCE”, a non-IFRS measure) revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (a non-IFRS measure) of $48.9 million and $37.4 million, respectively. Adjusted profit and Adjusted earnings per share (non-IFRS measures) for the period of $18.9 million or $0.59 per basic & diluted share.
  • Fleetwide daily TCE rate of $38,400 per operating day; VLCC and Suezmax TCE rates of $28,900 and $51,200 per operating day, respectively.
  • Daily vessel operating expenses (“opex”, a non-IFRS measure) of $7,941 per calendar day, including management fees.
  • In Q4 2022 to date, 85% of the available VLCC spot days have been booked at an average TCE rate of $75,600 per day and 43% of the available Suezmax spot days have been booked at an average TCE rate of $74,100 per day.
  • The Company paid an amount of $10.0 million or $0.30 per share in September 2022 as a return of paid-in capital.

The Board of Directors declared a return of capital of $10.0 million or $0.30 per share to shareholders. The cash payment will be recorded as a return of paid-in-capital and will be paid on Friday December 9, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Thursday December 8, 2022. The shares will be traded ex-capital distribution as from and including Wednesday December 7, 2022.

OET will be hosting a conference call and webcast at 13:30 CET on Thursday November 10, 2022 to discuss Q3 2022 results.

Full Report

Source: Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.

