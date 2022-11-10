Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Delivery Of The Lr2 Aframax Oil Product Tanker, M/T P. Aliki

Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has taken delivery of the M/T P. Aliki (formerly “Alpine Amalia”), a 2010-built LR2 Aframax oil product tanker of 105,304 dwt that the Company entered into an agreement to purchase in August 2022.

As previously announced, the M/T P. Aliki was acquired for a total purchase price of US$36.5 million and financed with US$18.25 million cash on hand and US$18.25 million from the recently announced term loan facility with Alpha Bank S.A. The vessel is the Company’s first LR2. Following the delivery, as previously disclosed, the vessel will enter into a time charter contract with Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte Ltd. commencing in mid-November at a daily rate of US$45,000 per day for a period of minimum seven (7) months to a maximum of ten (10) months at the option of the charterer.

Commenting on this delivery, Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“As already stated, the acquisition of our first LR2 tanker, which is also BWTS and EGCS (scrubber) fitted, represents the entry of our Company into the refined petroleum product tanker sector, which we believe to be a market segment with sustainable fundamentals. The lucrative level of fixed revenue ranging from a minimum of US$9.5 million to a maximum of US$13.7 million, depending on the duration of the charter, is indicative of the firming market environment and our Company’s strong performance generating significant cash flows and achieving high utilization going forward.”

Source: Performance Shipping Inc.