ONGC sells December Russian Sokol crude at higher premium-sources
Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh sold one cargo of December-loading Russian Sokol crude at a premium of around $9.20-9.25 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a spot tender, the highest since September 2013, two traders said on Wednesday.
The buyer was likely to have been trading house Trafigura.
ONGC offered the 700,000-barrel cargo to load over Dec. 20-26.
Prior to this, oil major Exxon Mobil Corp sold a cargo of December-loading Sokol crude at a premium of about $9 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the highest since early 2014.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shu Zhang; Editing by Susan Fenton)