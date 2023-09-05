Rains relieve Argentina’s drought-hit agricultural heartland, especially wheat

Recent rainfall over Argentina’s agricultural heartland has brought significant relief to the wheat crop in particular, raising hopes for a good season after continued harsh droughts which caused huge losses in the 2022/23 season, the Rosario grains Exchange (BCR) said Monday.

A large part of the region received between 30 mm and 100 millimeters ((1.18 and 3.94 inches) of rain, Cristian Russo, head of the BCR’s Strategic Guide for Agriculture, said in a statement.

Although it did not rain enough in central Santa Fe and northwestern Buenos Aires, the rains still surpassed expectations, he added.

“These rains are especially welcome for wheat, as they set up the possibility of an excellent crop and the opportunity to plant corn early,” said Russo, who said that the drought had generated concern among producers.

Argentina is a major global supplier of wheat and the third largest international exporter of corn.

“Forecasts are encouraging, with more rains expected during the coming week concentrated in the eastern part of the central region. This offers a crucial respite for producers who are looking forward to a successful growing season and a relief in the sector’s financial pressure,” he added.

The rainfall is eagerly anticipated by growers, who are hoping to bounce back after a historic drought that caused dramatic losses during the 2022/23 season.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lucila Sigal; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Sandra Maler)