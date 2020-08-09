The Pandemic did not stop the Port’s Investments

Klaipeda State Seaport Authority invested approx. 24 million euros into the development of the port’s infrastructure in the first six months of this year. One fifth of the funds was allocated from the EU structural funds. Although the pandemic caused confusion in the business sector, not a single investment project was stopped in Klaipeda port.

The deepening works of water area of Malku Bay was were completed successfully (the depth of 14,5 m was reached), the quays used by UAB LJKK “Bega” and Klaipeda Stevedoring Company, AB (KLASCO) were reconstructed, the pier of the Central Klaipeda Terminal was elongated, thus providing a possibility for larger vessels to wharf. Previously the pier was suitable for the vessels up to 200 m, and after the reconstruction, the vessels of 230 m length can be received.

“The investments implemented by the port’s authority are among the most important factors that determine activities of the operating stevedoring companies and the results that they achieve. Several responsible projects are still waiting for the port this year – it is planned to start the reconstruction of breakwaters in the nearest future. The technical project is prepared, upon implementation whereof, the depth of 17 m will be reached in the ship-canal in the northern part of the port, before the first circle of the turn-around of vessels,” – said Mr. Algis Latakas, Director General of Klaipeda State Seaport Authority.

At present, the most intensive works of infrastructure’s improvement are carried out in the southern part of Klaipeda Port. Having reached the depth of Malku Bay up to 14,5 m, the quays of the companies operating there (Western Ship Building, Terminal of Malku Bay, Klaipeda Container Terminal) will be reconstructed. When the works are completed, the vessels of bigger parameters could be wharfed. The reconstruction works of bay No. 1 used by Klaipeda Oil, AB, have also accelerated. The maximum depth of 17 m will be reached in this part of the port after the reconstruction, and three instead of two tankers will be able to wharf.

Klaipeda State Seaport Authority is planning to invest 352,4 million euros into development of Klaipeda Port’s infrastructure in 2020–2023. 135,2 million euros from the EU structural funds are planned to be used.

Source: Port of Klaipeda