Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, April 21 2021

Another strong week for the capesize period market, driven by iron ore enquiry out of Brazil. Fixtures reported this week range from short-term of around five to seven months to longer periods of almost two years.

The kamsarmax/panamax periood market has remained firm, supported by sentiment in the capesize sector. Plenty of timecharter activity recorded in the kamsarmax sector due to demand for coal in the pacific and the average rate for six months is currently estimated as $20,375/pdpr.

A firm week for the smaller sizes with short term period interest reported in the handymax sector supporting demand out of East Coast South America.