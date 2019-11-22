Yang Ming to Launch New Southeast Asia Services

According to the latest estimates by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the GDP growth rates in Myanmar and Philippines are expected to exceed 6% for the upcoming two years. In view of the strong and steady economic growth in both countries, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. announces the launch of two new services, SPE service (Singapore-Philippines Express Service) and MYX service (Malaysia-Yangon Express Service).

The new SPE service will provide a weekly service between Singapore and Philippines effective from December 2nd, 2019. The port rotation will be Singapore – Manila – Cebu – Singapore. Currently Yang Ming already has four services that directly link to Philippines, namely TPE, TPS, PH2 and KMC. The addition of SPE will enable local customers to have greater flexibility in cargo arrangement.

The MYX service will provide a weekly direct service between Port Kelang and Yangon effective from December 7th, 2019. The new service will not only satisfy the export and import demand in Myanmar but also shorten delivery time effectively.

Yang Ming is committed to pursuing better service quality. The new SPE and MYX services will optimize Yang Ming’s Intra-Asia service network and easily connect to Yang Ming’s global service network via transit hub Port Kelang and Singapore. With the new services, Yang Ming will provide customers with more convenient and comprehensive service.

Source: Yang Ming