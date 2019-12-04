WinGD launches debut engines in new short-stroke version

Engine designer WinGD (Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd) has launched four new short-stroke engines to address economic engine speeds and accommodate space constraints on several vessel types.

The range, starting with the X52-S2.0 and X62-S2.0 and their dual-fuel counterparts X52DF-S1.0 and X62DF-S1.0, feature a short piston stroke that is ideal for vessels with a shallow draught, small propeller diameter or low main deck height.

Container feeders, ro-ro and con-ro vessels, multipurpose cargo vessels and vehicle carriers all have design conditions that demand a shorter stroke. On the new X62-S2.0 and X62DF-S1.0 engines the piston stroke has been reduced by 413 mm compared to the standard X62 and X62DF– offering a substantial saving in the engine room height needed for installation.

“Our new short-stroke engine series offers a tailored solution for smaller vessels that still require the efficiency and power of two-stroke marine engines,” said Volkmar Galke, Global Director, Sales WinGD. “Many of these vessel types are part of an aging fleet that means we expect significant fleet renewal – and a big opportunity for our new engines – over the next few years.”

As well as making the engines more compact, the new stroke-to-bore ratio also reduces manufacturing and component cost. Along with design improvements to reduce maintenance and cut operating costs, the new liquid fuel engines will be fitted with an integrated selective catalytic reduction (iSCR) system. They will be among the first engines to offer the new, compact solution to meeting IMO Tier III NOX limits.

“Both the iSCR and the short-stroke series highlight our commitment to simplifying engine

installation for shipyards and therefore reducing costs for owners and operators,” said Galke.

The X62-S2.0 engine has a cylinder bore diameter of 620 mm and a piston stroke of 2,245 mm –compared to a stroke of 2,658 mm on the standard X62 – with a maximum continuous power of 2,685 kW/cylinder at 108 rpm. The engine will be available with five to eight cylinders, covering an overall power range of 7,600-21,480 kW at 85-108 rpm. The X62DF-S1.0 engine has similar dimensions and a maximum continuous power of 2,110 kW/cylinder, for an overall power range of 6,925-16,880 kW.

The X52-S2.0 engine has a cylinder bore diameter of 520 mm and a piston stroke of 2,045 mm, with a maximum continuous power of 1910 kW/cylinder at 120 rpm. The engine will be available with five to eight cylinders, covering an overall power range of 5,425-15,280 kW at 95-120 rpm. The X52DF-S1.0 engine has a maximum continuous power of 1500 kW/cylinder and covers an overall power range of 4,950-12,000 kW.

The first of the new engines, a six-cylinder version of the X62-S2.0 engine, will be tested at the end of 2021. The first X52-S2.0 engine will follow six months later.

Official performance data for these engines can be found with the next update of WinGD’s GTD (General Technical Data) December 2019. Information on the entire WinGD engine portfolio can be found at wingd.com.

Source: WinGD